High Court sets aside conviction of AAP legislator

The High Court has set aside the conviction of AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura in a 2013 assault and molestation case on the basis of a compromise between the involved parties.

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The case had led to multiple criminal appeals before the High Court, including one filed by Lalpura, which were pending adjudication when the parties entered into a compromise on February 4.

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The court recorded that the settlement was verified by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tarn Taran, who reported it to be “without any pressure, coercion or undue influence”.

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It was also noted that the petitioners had no criminal antecedents and had not been declared a proclaimed offenders. The HC Bench referred to the Supreme Court precedents over it.