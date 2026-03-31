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Home / Punjab / High Court sets aside conviction of AAP legislator

High Court sets aside conviction of AAP legislator

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:42 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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As per an affidavit filed by the Project Director, NHAI, traffic movement at Chakki Mod continues to remain restricted to two lanes over a stretch of 0.260 km.
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The High Court has set aside the conviction of AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura in a 2013 assault and molestation case on the basis of a compromise between the involved parties.

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The case had led to multiple criminal appeals before the High Court, including one filed by Lalpura, which were pending adjudication when the parties entered into a compromise on February 4.

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The court recorded that the settlement was verified by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tarn Taran, who reported it to be “without any pressure, coercion or undue influence”.

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It was also noted that the petitioners had no criminal antecedents and had not been declared a proclaimed offenders. The HC Bench referred to the Supreme Court precedents over it.

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