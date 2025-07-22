DT
Home / Punjab / High Court slaps Rs 1L costs on Punjab

High Court slaps Rs 1L costs on Punjab

Bins chargesheet against retiree
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:05 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped the state of Punjab for violating statutory safeguards governing disciplinary action against retired employees before imposing Rs 1 lakh costs and quashing a charge-sheet issued after an employee’s retirement.

“The precious time of this court has been wasted in adjudicating this avoidable piece of litigation which the petitioner was compelled to initiate due to the cause given by the respondents in a blatant violation of law,” Chief Justice Sheel Nagu observed.

The court also expressed disapproval at the state’s aggressive resistance to the petition, “The state instead of conceding has filed affidavit running in 56 pages opposing the claim of petitioner tooth and nail. Thus, the act of respondents is nothing short of misusing the judicial process,” Justice Nagu asserted.

Referring to the provisions of the Punjab Civil Services Rules, Justice Nagu held that disciplinary proceedings post-retirement were impermissible in respect of incidents that occurred more than four years prior to the issuance of the charge-sheet.

“The short point involved in the present writ petition is as to whether the charge-sheet for the initiation of disciplinary proceedings issued after retirement of the petitioner – he attained the age of superannuation on December 31, 2017 – can be in regard to an incident which is more than four years old. The rule places a complete bar for the issuance of a charge-sheet when issued after the date of superannuation in regard to any incident which took place four years before the issuance of the charge-sheet,” Justice Nagu said.

