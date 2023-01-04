 Punjab and Haryana High Court staring at crisis, 11 judges retiring this year : The Tribune India

Punjab and Haryana High Court staring at crisis, 11 judges retiring this year

Shortage of 19 judges, pendency of 4,47,886 cases

Punjab and Haryana High Court staring at crisis, 11 judges retiring this year

File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 3

The Punjab and Haryana High Court continues to stare at a crisis. It reopens on Wednesday after a short winter break with a never-ending wait for justice, a shortage of 19 judges and a pendency of over 4,47,886 cases — almost the same as this time last year.

Among the pending cases are 1,68,092 criminal matters involving life and liberty. No less than 16,633 or 3.71 per cent of all cases are 20 to 30 years old.

Making the matters worse is the fact that the pendency has not gone down despite the appointment of 21 judges last year, and the resumption of “physical hearing” after more than two years of restrictive functioning following the Covid outbreak. The euphoria over record number of 66 judges may, otherwise also, not last long with as many as 11 retiring this year.

National Judicial Data Grid — the monitoring tool to identify, manage and reduce pendency — indicates that 59,137 or 13.2 per cent pending cases fall in the bracket of one to three-year-old matters. Another 90,506 or 20.21 per cent are awaiting adjudication for past three to five years. As many as 1,18,579 or 26.48 per cent are pending for five to 10 years and 94,430 or 21.08 per cent cases are 10 to 20 years old.

No less than 27,604 cases filed by senior citizens are pending before the courts, including 19,935 civil and 7,669 criminal matters. Another 21,969 cases filed by women, including 14,838 civil matters, are yet to be decided.

The oldest case, perhaps, is a regular second appeal filed in 1976 by Rachhpal Singh against Sohan Singh in a land matter pertaining to Gurdaspur area. More than four decades of wait may sound atypical, but is not exceptional. One regular second appeal filed in 1978, followed by another in 1979 and “thousands” more subsequently are still pending. In all, 50,015 second appeals are pending. The number of cases pending in January last year was 4,47,890. The shortage of judges at that time was 36.

Direct fallout of the pendency is lesser number of per-year hearings. Some of the high-profile or otherwise important case could not come up for effective hearing more than three to four times last year. Among them was a petition by the High Court Bar Association for chambers and multi-level parking. The matter, involving issues revolving around the city’s heritage, came up for hearing thrice least year after more than two years’ wait. The matter was adjourned to August 2022 in May, awaiting status report by the UT Administration. It was adjourned to December as a counsel was stated to be “medically indisposed”. It was again adjourned to January after a written request was circulated on respondent-UT’s behalf.

The judges retiring this year are Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa, Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu, Justice BS Walia, Justice Jaishree Thakur, Justice Harminder Singh Madaan, Justice Sudhir Mittal, Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma.

Justice Jaswant Singh and Justice Sabina, transferred out, also retire this year. The tenure of the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal, whose parent HC is the Punjab and Haryana, will end in April, if not elevated to the Supreme Court.

Case filed in 1976 still pending

The oldest case, perhaps, is a regular second appeal filed in 1976 by Rachhpal Singh against Sohan Singh in a land matter pertaining to Gurdaspur area. More than four decades of wait may sound atypical, but is not exceptional

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

2
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

3
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery: BCCI

4
Haryana

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

5
Delhi

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

7
Chandigarh

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath

9
Nation

Delhi Police lodge FIR, launch manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-traveller on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight

10
Haryana Explainer

Will decades-long SYL issue find a resolution; all eyes on Supreme Court hearing later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...

Government approves launch of National Green Hydrogen Mission worth Rs 19,744 crore

Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment

The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...


Cities

View All

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Junior athletics coach who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

CBI arrests surveyor, official of Chandigarh-based general insurance firm on bribery charges

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two POs fall in police net

City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Block primary education office remains incomplete

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Case registered against trio

Police range crackdown on drugs, gangsters, terrorists sets record

NGO, shopkeepers protest delay

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Truck operators allow partial traffic movement