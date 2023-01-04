Punjab and Haryana High Court staring at crisis, 11 judges retiring this year

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 3

The Punjab and Haryana High Court continues to stare at a crisis. It reopens on Wednesday after a short winter break with a never-ending wait for justice, a shortage of 19 judges and a pendency of over 4,47,886 cases — almost the same as this time last year.

Among the pending cases are 1,68,092 criminal matters involving life and liberty. No less than 16,633 or 3.71 per cent of all cases are 20 to 30 years old.

Making the matters worse is the fact that the pendency has not gone down despite the appointment of 21 judges last year, and the resumption of “physical hearing” after more than two years of restrictive functioning following the Covid outbreak. The euphoria over record number of 66 judges may, otherwise also, not last long with as many as 11 retiring this year.

National Judicial Data Grid — the monitoring tool to identify, manage and reduce pendency — indicates that 59,137 or 13.2 per cent pending cases fall in the bracket of one to three-year-old matters. Another 90,506 or 20.21 per cent are awaiting adjudication for past three to five years. As many as 1,18,579 or 26.48 per cent are pending for five to 10 years and 94,430 or 21.08 per cent cases are 10 to 20 years old.

No less than 27,604 cases filed by senior citizens are pending before the courts, including 19,935 civil and 7,669 criminal matters. Another 21,969 cases filed by women, including 14,838 civil matters, are yet to be decided.

The oldest case, perhaps, is a regular second appeal filed in 1976 by Rachhpal Singh against Sohan Singh in a land matter pertaining to Gurdaspur area. More than four decades of wait may sound atypical, but is not exceptional. One regular second appeal filed in 1978, followed by another in 1979 and “thousands” more subsequently are still pending. In all, 50,015 second appeals are pending. The number of cases pending in January last year was 4,47,890. The shortage of judges at that time was 36.

Direct fallout of the pendency is lesser number of per-year hearings. Some of the high-profile or otherwise important case could not come up for effective hearing more than three to four times last year. Among them was a petition by the High Court Bar Association for chambers and multi-level parking. The matter, involving issues revolving around the city’s heritage, came up for hearing thrice least year after more than two years’ wait. The matter was adjourned to August 2022 in May, awaiting status report by the UT Administration. It was adjourned to December as a counsel was stated to be “medically indisposed”. It was again adjourned to January after a written request was circulated on respondent-UT’s behalf.

The judges retiring this year are Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa, Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu, Justice BS Walia, Justice Jaishree Thakur, Justice Harminder Singh Madaan, Justice Sudhir Mittal, Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma.

Justice Jaswant Singh and Justice Sabina, transferred out, also retire this year. The tenure of the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal, whose parent HC is the Punjab and Haryana, will end in April, if not elevated to the Supreme Court.

Case filed in 1976 still pending

The oldest case, perhaps, is a regular second appeal filed in 1976 by Rachhpal Singh against Sohan Singh in a land matter pertaining to Gurdaspur area. More than four decades of wait may sound atypical, but is not exceptional