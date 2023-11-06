High Court: State must bring to court’s notice repeated adjournments after interim protection is granted

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 5

In a significant judgment that could change the way legal proceedings are prolonged for years after taking the advantage of interim protection granted to the accused, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the state and its functionaries are under a moral obligation to bring to the court’s notice repeated adjournments sought by the accused to prevent the stalling of investigation against them.

The Bench also made it clear that its direction was applicable to both anticipatory and regular bail pleas. Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul of the high court also directed the communication of the order’s copy to the Advocates General of Punjab and Haryana and the UT Public Prosecutor for the necessary compliance of the direction.

The order came as a response to the observed trend where cases with interim orders are witnessing a series of adjournments. The direction is expected to prompt a closer scrutiny of similar cases, resulting in increased accountability on the state’s part in ensuring expeditious resolution of legal matters, particularly those involving prolonged interim orders.

The assertion came in a case registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act, in which a qualified psychiatrist was granted interim bail in October 2018 and the state had filed its reply in December 2018. Justice Kaul observed that repeated adjournments were, however, sought by the petitioner, apparent from all the previous orders. The case, as such, was never argued.

“The state would be well advised that in petitions seeking anticipatory bail under Section 438 of the CrPC or regular bail under Section 439 of the CrPC, where there is an interim order in operation and that too for years together, like the one in hand, the state has a moral obligation, being officers of the court, to render proper assistance by bringing it to the notice of the court, that under the garb of interim protection, repeated adjournments are being sought on some pretext or the other,” Justice Kaul said.

Referring to the facts of the case in hand, Justice Kaul said prima facie it appeared that the investigation against the petitioner had virtually been stalled because of interim protection. The Bench also dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by the psychiatrist in 2018.