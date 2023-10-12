High Court summons DGP, Home Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Taking note of the non-appearance of official witnesses before the trial courts in drug cases, the High Court today directed Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, DGP, and Muktsar SSP, to appear before the court on Thursday.

Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul asserted it had more or less become a regular feature in the state that prosecution witnesses, mostly official witnesses, were not appearing during trial in drug cases to get their evidence recorded. As a result, the trials were naturally getting delayed.

The court on a number of occasions in the past had directed the presence of SSP of various districts. They repeatedly assured the court that the trials in future would not be delayed. But the court was pained to observe that these assurances had been in vain and possibly given only to appease this court.

