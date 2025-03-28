DT
Home / Punjab / High court summons Punjab’s top officials over jail security steps

High court summons Punjab’s top officials over jail security steps

The bench made it clear that Punjab failed to execute the steps proposed by its senior officers to fortify prison security despite granting sufficient time
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:35 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked Punjab’s Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), and Additional Chief Secretary (Jails) to remain present in the court explain the failure to implement jail security measures. 

The division bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Deepak Manchanda also expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of progress: “We are not satisfied with the measures taken by the state government for strengthening jail security. Many affidavits have been filed on behalf of the state, but there has been a lack of progress in the areas enumerated,” the court asserted.

The assertions came during the hearing of a suo motu or court on its own motion case on monitoring jail security measures. The bench made it clear that Punjab failed to execute the steps proposed by its senior officers to fortify prison security despite granting sufficient time. 

The bench took strong exception to Punjab’s failure to procure 438 walkie-talkie sets deemed essential for patrolling vulnerable areas in jails. The amicus curiae or friend of the court Tanu Bedi told the bench affidavit filed in January 25, 2024, had stated that these would be procured within two or three months. However, subsequent affidavits indicated that procurement was contingent on fund allocation. The latest affidavit, dated January 16 stated that the tender was cancelled. 

Criticising the delay, the court observed, “It is manifest that the walkie-talkie sets were required for proper patrolling of the vulnerable areas in the jails, and without any justifiable reason, the process for procuring them has been shelved for reasons best known to the authorities.”

The court also pointed out the non-implementation of other security measures, including installation of nylon and iron mesh, procurement of motorcycles for patrolling, installation of searchlights, floodlights, and high-mast poles 

The bench was of the opinion the state government had made no progress despite these being recommended in affidavits filed by Punjab’s own senior officers.

“There has been no progress whatsoever toward these aspects, although these measures were suggested by the senior officers themselves as being essential to augment jail security,” the court asserted

 

