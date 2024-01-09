High Court tells state to specify schedule for MC elections

Chandigarh, January 8
The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to the state and the State Election Commission before asking the state counsel to inform the Bench about the schedule for holding elections to municipal corporations.
The direction by the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta came on a petition filed in public interest by Parbodh Chander Bali of Amritsar. His counsel HC Arora submitted that the elections were required to be held before completion of the tenure of the municipal corporations in January last year.
Arora submitted that it was mandatory under Article 249-U of the Constitution as well as under Section 7 of the Punjab Municipal Corporations Act to do so. The state, by not conducting the elections, had deprived the voters of their valuable democratic right to elect their representatives for the democratic institutions for about one year as the State Election Commission had yet not notified schedule for holding elections, Arora added.
