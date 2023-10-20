High Court to scrutinise rights of informants in corruption cases

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 19

In a groundbreaking move, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed its intention to delve into the legal rights of informants in cases falling under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court has decided to examine whether an informant has the right to file an appeal or seek leave to an appeal challenging acquittal.

This significant development was announced by Judge Anoop Chitkara while highlighting the complexity of legal rights in corruption cases. To ensure a thorough examination, the court appointed senior advocate RS Cheema as amicus curiae to provide expert assistance. Additionally, advocate Gurpartap Singh Bhullar has been appointed as assisting counsel to the senior advocate, emphasising the collaborative approach taken by the court.

The announcement marks a pivotal moment in the legal landscape, with the potential to reshape how informants engage with, and contribute to the justice system in corruption cases. Justice Chitkara’s decision to scrutinise the rights of informants in corruption cases is expected to set a legal precedent. This could influence the handling of similar cases not only in the jurisdiction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court but potentially nationwide.

The examination of legal rights in corruption cases is also expected to bring clarity to a previously ambiguous area of law, benefitting not only informants, but also legal practitioners while ensuring a more transparent and equitable legal process. This aligns with broader efforts to strengthen the legal framework against corruption.