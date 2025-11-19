DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / High drama in Gurdaspur as ex-armyman shoots self after killing wife, mother-in-law

High drama in Gurdaspur as ex-armyman shoots self after killing wife, mother-in-law

On Tuesday night, he allegedly kills his wife and mother-in-law at Khuthi village in Dorangla block before arriving at the IT Colony

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 11:39 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SSP Aditya started negotiations with Gurpreet Singh and assured him that nothing would happen to him if he surrendered. Photo for representation
Advertisement
Advertisement

PESCO provides welfare and employment services for ex-servicemen, which includes sending security guards on prison duty.

Advertisement

Police said the ex-armyman had stolen the rifle while on jail duty.

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, he allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law at Khuthi village in Dorangla block before arriving at the IT Colony.

The police got information in the morning that a “man carrying an AK-47 rifle was all set to go on a shooting spree”.

Advertisement

SSP Aditya was sounded and within half an hour the police had surrounded the flat in which Gurpreet Singh was hiding.

All the policemen, including the SSP, were wearing bullet-proof vests. Cops were asked to fan out throughout the colony.

SSP Aditya started negotiations with Gurpreet and assured him that nothing would happen to him if he surrendered.

The accused initially hesitated to negotiate. There was silence as senior officers were discussing the next step. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard which made the cops think that Gurpreet had committed suicide. However, as some of the policemen went to check, he was found to be sitting on the staircase of the building.

It emerged that the gunshot had been inadvertently fired by an officer following which the SSP rebuked him.

The SSP started another round of negotiation, but the accused threatened to fire. “I will fire as you have come here to arrest me,” he told the police.

Minutes later, another gunshot was heard. This time the accused had shot himself.

The police are investigating as to why he killed his wife and mother-in-law.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts