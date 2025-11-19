High drama in Gurdaspur as ex-armyman shoots self after killing wife, mother-in-law

High drama prevailed at the Improvement Trust Colony No 7 here on Wednesday morning as around 200 cops surrounded it following threats by a Punjab Ex-Serviceman Corporation (PESCO) employee, also an ex-armyman, threatening to go on a killing spree in the heavily populated area.

PESCO provides welfare and employment services for ex-servicemen, which includes sending security guards on prison duty.

Police said the ex-armyman had stolen the rifle while on jail duty.

On Tuesday night, he allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law at Khuthi village in Dorangla block before arriving at the IT Colony.

The police got information in the morning that a “man carrying an AK-47 rifle was all set to go on a shooting spree”.

SSP Aditya was sounded and within half an hour the police had surrounded the flat in which Gurpreet Singh was hiding.

All the policemen, including the SSP, were wearing bullet-proof vests. Cops were asked to fan out throughout the colony.

SSP Aditya started negotiations with Gurpreet and assured him that nothing would happen to him if he surrendered.

The accused initially hesitated to negotiate. There was silence as senior officers were discussing the next step. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard which made the cops think that Gurpreet had committed suicide. However, as some of the policemen went to check, he was found to be sitting on the staircase of the building.

It emerged that the gunshot had been inadvertently fired by an officer following which the SSP rebuked him.

The SSP started another round of negotiation, but the accused threatened to fire. “I will fire as you have come here to arrest me,” he told the police.

Minutes later, another gunshot was heard. This time the accused had shot himself.

The police are investigating as to why he killed his wife and mother-in-law.