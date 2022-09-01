High humidity, heat push power demand in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 31

Despite a dip in power demand for paddy crop, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) continues to face a high electricity demand following the scorching heat and high humidity level.

The power demand touched 14,000 MW as compared to the last season’s demand of around 13,000 MW around the same time.

On August 22, Punjab recorded its highest demand for the season at 14,295 MW thereby surpassing its previous high of 14,207 MW recorded on June 29, 2022.

Normally, the peak demand is observed during the June-end or start of July due to the high temperature and initial high irrigation demand for the paddy plantation. This year due to prevalence of comparatively dry weather conditions, the peak demand in the state has continued till August-end.

The PSPCL has also made additional arrangements of power through more banking from other states and the Central sector.