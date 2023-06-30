 High input costs sting beekeepers : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • High input costs sting beekeepers

High input costs sting beekeepers

Got Rs 70/kg for honey against Rs 100 input

High input costs sting beekeepers

An apiculturist harvests honey at his farm. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 29

Upset at low prices for their honey this season, beekeepers have started looking for other options. Those who had been doing beekeeping for more than two decades are also considering other jobs.

Reason: They had suffered huge losses this season (February to April) when they just got Rs 70 per kg for their honey when the input cost is Rs 100-110 per kg. There are some small beekeepers too, who left it 2-3 years ago because they could not sustain the business and are now doing menial jobs in factories and earning up to Rs 20,000.

Harjeet Singh from Kandhargarh village and Jatinder Singh from Meemsa village in Sangrur are the ones who are working as labourers in a factory. They said high input costs, including transportation costs, forced them to leave the work and instead join a factory. “Parivaar te chalana hai na (Afterall we have our families to feed),” they said. Beekeepers transport the bees to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan every November for mustard honey. In March, the bees are transported back to Punjab and some sent to HP and Uttarakhand for floral honey. In Punjab, mustard honey is in abundance and exported out of the country.

Beekeeper Jatinder Sohi, president of the PAU Progressive Beekeeper Association, said he had suffered a loss of lakhs of rupees this season and was now thinking of doing something else.

“Feeding cost, transportation and labour cost and what not. It’s not easy at all. We have suffered a lot,” he said.

“In my village Kandhargarh, there used to be more than 50 beekeepers and there are now seven left. Aluna village in Ludhiana district, Tungwali in Bathinda and Fatta Maluka in Mansa also have the same situation” the president said.

Manjit Mahalpur from Hoshiarpur, who has been doing beekeeping for the last nearly three decades, said he was spending hours on the internet to see what else he could do. “I will either go abroad or will do something else,” he said. Another Sangrur beekeeper Aman Singh from Sangheri village said after not getting much prices this season, he brought pickle-making machine and left beekeeping.

The beekeepers also said the frequent use of pesticides in the fields was affecting the growth of honey bees.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Drama in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi visits Churachandpur camps by chopper as police halt convoy midway

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra posts heartfelt message for Hema Malini, daughters Esha and Ahana

3
Punjab

Chit fund scam: Punjab govt to sell properties of Pearl Group to return duped investors’ money

4
Chandigarh

Watch: Youths in SUVs create ruckus on Chandigarh roads, challaned after video goes viral

5
World

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

6
World

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

7
Diaspora

101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran honoured by UK PM Rishi Sunak with Points of Light award

8
World

Presumed human remains and debris recovered from shattered Titanic submersible: US Coast Guard

9
Business

Want to strike ‘truly ambitious’ trade deal with India: UK PM Rishi Sunak

10
Nation

TN Guv dismisses arrested minister Senthil Balaji from Cabinet, sparks oppn outrage, CM Stalin vows to fight legally

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat

Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat

Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...

Fresh violence, two ‘rioters’ killed in firing

Fresh violence, two ‘rioters’ killed in firing

PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig

PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig

Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday

Doval discusses bilateral ties with Russian NSA

Doval discusses bilateral ties with Russian NSA

Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu

Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu

Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...


Cities

View All

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Knotty affair: Tokrian Wala Bazaar turns into ‘taran wala bazaar’

Pathetic parks: Park in Telephone Exchange area reduced to parking lot

Eid-al-Adha celebrated with religious fervour, enthusiasm

Two accomplices of Abhi Pehalwan held in murder attempt case

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness

GMCH Emergency wards inundated

Three challaned after viral video

Rain pours misery in Zirakpur, Kharar

Panchkula roads turn into canals

CM halts appointments of officers facing probe

CM halts appointments of officers facing probe

Delhi Education Minister to take charge of Finance, Revenue depts

Discom conducts monsoon safety drive in Delhi

Gurugram hospital performs India’s first surgery for schizophrenia

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

DC office staff to go on pen-down strike

Residents suffer, authorities in slumber

6 FIRs, no action; Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

No Urdu classes since last year, reason lack of qualified teachers

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

Moga elderly couple drowns as car falls into Sirhind canal

Man held with 24,850 intoxicating tablets

1,000-acre village common land freed of encroachments in dist

After tomatoes, fruits out of reach for many

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Punjabi varsity reduces student intake of affiliated colleges for malpractices

Project on livelihood security for women jail inmates