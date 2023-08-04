High prices, tomatoes off Raj Bhawan menu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

In response to the alarming surge in tomato prices across the country, Governor Banwarilal Purohit decided to address the situation on a personal level. He issued an order to temporarily halt the consumption of tomatoes in his household as a gesture of solidarity with the common man.

Over the past few weeks, the people have been grappling with an unprecedented escalation in the cost of tomatoes. The surge has been attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions, climatic conditions, and other market dynamics.

