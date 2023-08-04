High prices, tomatoes off Raj Bhawan menu

Chandigarh, August 3
In response to the alarming surge in tomato prices across the country, Governor Banwarilal Purohit decided to address the situation on a personal level. He issued an order to temporarily halt the consumption of tomatoes in his household as a gesture of solidarity with the common man.
Over the past few weeks, the people have been grappling with an unprecedented escalation in the cost of tomatoes. The surge has been attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions, climatic conditions, and other market dynamics.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NUH FLARE-UP: Bulldozer ‘justice’, houses of 250 violence accused razed
Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra
On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off
17 injured in fresh Manipur violence
Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance
AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku, who tore a copy of bill and t...
Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh
Additional chief secretary says situation fast returning to ...