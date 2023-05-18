High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 18

Power supply was hit in many parts of Punjab following high-velocity winds on Wednesday night.

“As poles and trees were uprooted it led to power snags in many parts of the state. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is flooded with complaints as the power supply is yet to be restored in many parts,” said officials.

In many parts, power lines have been cut. While power was restored in many districts around 6.30 am, in many others the officials are trying to repair the damage.

The storm damaged many 220kv supply lines and transformers.

“Our field staff is working at many places since 5 am. Hopefully the power supply will be restored. I am personally monitoring the situation,” said PSPCL CMD Baldev Singh Sran.

“Malwa is affected more. Majha and Doaba were affected less. Muktsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Barnala, Sangrur, Patiala, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib districts were majorly affected,” said PSPCL officials.

“Our teams are on the job and officials with backup infrastructure from our stores have been dispatched to the areas where maximum damage has been done,” said officials.

They said that after restoring supply to urban areas, work to restore power in villages would be undertaken.

“The state load which dropped from 7,000 MW to 2,500 MW in the night during the storm has increased to 5,400 MW by 8.45 am, showing that supply in many areas has been restored,” Sran said.

