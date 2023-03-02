High-velocity winds flatten wheat crop in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 1

A mild rainfall accompanied by speedy winds last midnight flattened the wheat crop at some places in the district. It has, however, decreased the temperature, which may prove beneficial for the standing crop.

Farmers of Gurusar village here were disappointed and demanded a compensation from the government. “The yield will decrease now. This is a natural calamity and the government should give a compensation to farmers,” said Ranjit Singh, a farmer of Gurusar village. The district witnessed 4 mm rainfall in the last about 24 hours.

Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “We have got the reports that wheat crop has flattened at some places. The crop has, however, flattened only at the fields, which were recently irrigated by farmers. We are hopeful that half of the flattened crop will stand again, but it will have an adverse effect on the yield. However, as of now, we have not prepared any field report in this regard.”

Meanwhile, lightning damaged a room in the field of farmer Beant Singh near Doda village. Beant said, “I have suffered a loss of Rs 5 lakh. I urge the government to give me compensation.”

