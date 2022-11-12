Hiked sugarcane price notified in Punjab

Chandigarh, November 11
The state government has issued a notification regarding the increased rate of sugarcane.
In a statement issued here today, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said during the financial year 2022-23, the Fair and Demonstrative Price (FRP) and the difference of the State Agreed Price (SAP) between the Punjab Government and private sugar mills had been fixed at 2:1.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann increased the price of advanced quality cane to Rs 380 per quintal, he said.
