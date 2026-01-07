DT
Himachal cess on BBMB unconstitutional: Punjab Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal

Himachal cess on BBMB unconstitutional: Punjab Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal

Said the so-called “new cess” had no legal foundation and reflected the Congress’ “habitual high-handedness”

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:22 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Minister said Punjab had a major stake in the BBMB and the decision directly harmed the state’s interests. File
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Tuesday condemned the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh Government for imposing a “baseless and illegal” financial burden of Rs 500 crore on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He called the move an assault on federal principles and a conspiracy against Punjab’s interests.

Addressing a press conference, Goyal said the so-called “new cess” had no legal foundation and reflected the Congress’ “habitual high-handedness”. He recalled that the Himachal Pradesh Congress government had earlier attempted to impose a water cess, which was challenged and later withdrawn due to its illegality. “After failing in their water cess attempt, the Congress government has now cooked up another dubious levy. No one knows which law they have invoked, where this tax originates from, or under what authority they have arbitrarily assessed the value of land, machinery, and infrastructure on their own,” he said.

Goyal termed the move unconstitutional and illegal, saying Punjab had a major stake in the BBMB and the decision directly harmed the state’s interests. “We have formally written to the BBMB, clearly stating that the levy is unlawful and unacceptable. We will pursue this matter relentlessly, before the BBMB, in courts, and at every possible forum,” he asserted. He also criticised Punjab Congress leaders for remaining silent.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

