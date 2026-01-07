Himachal cess on BBMB unconstitutional: Punjab Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Tuesday condemned the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh Government for imposing a “baseless and illegal” financial burden of Rs 500 crore on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He called the move an assault on federal principles and a conspiracy against Punjab’s interests.

Addressing a press conference, Goyal said the so-called “new cess” had no legal foundation and reflected the Congress’ “habitual high-handedness”. He recalled that the Himachal Pradesh Congress government had earlier attempted to impose a water cess, which was challenged and later withdrawn due to its illegality. “After failing in their water cess attempt, the Congress government has now cooked up another dubious levy. No one knows which law they have invoked, where this tax originates from, or under what authority they have arbitrarily assessed the value of land, machinery, and infrastructure on their own,” he said.

Goyal termed the move unconstitutional and illegal, saying Punjab had a major stake in the BBMB and the decision directly harmed the state’s interests. “We have formally written to the BBMB, clearly stating that the levy is unlawful and unacceptable. We will pursue this matter relentlessly, before the BBMB, in courts, and at every possible forum,” he asserted. He also criticised Punjab Congress leaders for remaining silent.