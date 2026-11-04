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Home / Punjab / Himachal entry tax row heats up ahead of Punjab Assembly elections

Himachal entry tax row heats up ahead of Punjab Assembly elections

96-page representation seeks Centre’s directions to Himachal to remove disputed toll barriers

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 04:35 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The protesters had blocked traffic on the Nangal-Una highway against Himachal Pradesh entry tax in April 2026. File.
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The controversy over entry toll barriers in Himachal Pradesh has intensified once again as the election campaign for the 2027 Punjab polls gather pace.

The Sangharsh Committee has given its call to re-launch the agitation against the BJP-led Centre over its alleged failure to act on the issue despite repeated representations.

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Uttansh Monga, legal member of the Sangharsh Committee, has submitted a 96-page representation seeking the adoption of a resolution, along with launch of a state-wide protest against the Centre.

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The representation states that under Articles 256 and 257 of the Indian Constitution, the Union government has the authority to issue directions to state governments to ensure compliance with parliamentary laws, and prevent states from obstructing the Centre’s executive authority over national highways.

Monga has argued that the Centre could intervene to direct the Himachal Pradesh Government to discontinue and remove the disputed toll barriers on national highways, which would thereby provide relief to commuters, transporters, farmers and pilgrims travelling through the state.

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The representation lists 24 communications sent between August 13 and October 29 to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Ministers of State Harsh Malhotra and Ajay Tamta, senior ministry officials and officials of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Monga alleged that despite repeated appeals to the Union ministers, officials and BJP leaders, no concrete action has been taken to remove the disputed toll barriers. He has maintained that the continued lack of action has made collective intervention by the Sangharsh Committee and other public organisations necessary.

Earlier, the Nangal Municipal Council and the Ropar Zila Parishad, after passing unanimous resolutions, had written to the Punjab Government to allow them to impose reciprocal entry tax on Himachal vehicles entering Punjab.

However, the government has not allowed the resolutions as yet.

In response to a question raised by Ropar AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly, the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats had informed the house that the government was seeking legal advice from the Office of Advocate General Punjab regarding implementation of entry tax on Himachal-registered vehicles by the Ropar Zila Parishad.

The Sangarsh Committee, which is opposing the entry tax imposed by Himachal Pradesh on vehicles entering the state, has said it will question candidates contesting the Assembly elections about the steps taken by them to get the tax abolished. Candidates who have remained silent on the issue will face opposition from the committee during the run-up to the elections, said Gaurav Rana, convenor of the committee.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, a councillor of the Nangal Municipal Council, and former President of the District Bar Association, said that political leaders would be questioned over the issue of entry tax in the forthcoming elections.

People from the border areas of Punjab were suffering due to the entry tax, and the Punjab government owes them an answer, he added.

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