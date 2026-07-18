Sangharsh Committee moves President over Himachal entry tax on highways

A joint Sangharsh Committee has submitted an 80-page petition to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking intervention under Articles 256 and 257 of the Constitution to abolish the Himachal Pradesh government's entry tax on National Highways and roads maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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The petition was filed by Uttansh Monga, a lawyer and legal adviser to the committee, which was formed by various organisations from the Ropar region to oppose the levy. The committee includes representatives of several farmers' and social organisations.

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The committee said the issue had moved beyond public protests and had become a significant constitutional question involving India's federal structure, legislative competence over National Highways, and the distribution of powers between the Union and the states.

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The petition seeks directions from the President under Articles 256 and 257, requesting the Union Government to direct the Himachal Pradesh Government to exercise its executive powers in accordance with the Constitution and parliamentary laws governing National Highways. It also seeks directions to ensure that the state's laws do not impede the Union government's authority over National Highways.

According to the petition, a copy of which was made available to The Tribune, the entry toll imposed by the Himachal Pradesh Government under the Himachal Pradesh Tolls Act, 1975, on National Highways violates the constitutional provisions contained in Part XI of the Constitution, which deals with the distribution of legislative and executive powers.

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The petition argues that Parliament alone has the legislative competence to levy tolls on National Highways, while the state legislature lacks the authority to impose such levies. It also raises issues under Article 254 concerning repugnancy between Central and state laws.

It states that a detailed constitutional representation was submitted on June 2, 2026, to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and other authorities, seeking similar directions. As no action followed, the matter has now been placed before the President.

In support of its case, the petition cites communications from the Project Director of the NHAI, Mandi, which it claims show that the authority had repeatedly requested the Himachal Pradesh Government to remove toll barriers on National Highways.

According to the petition, the toll barriers obstruct the administration, maintenance and development of National Highways and adversely affect the discharge of statutory responsibilities under the National Highways Act, 1956.

The Sangharsh Committee has also challenged the Himachal Pradesh Toll Policy for 2026-27, arguing that it allows the state to exercise authority over a subject that falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Union.

The petition further alleges that the Himachal Pradesh Government collects between Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore annually through toll barriers located on National Highways. It contends that the constitutional validity of the levy itself remains under challenge.

The committee has sought the removal of all Himachal Pradesh government toll barriers from National Highways and NHAI roads in the state.