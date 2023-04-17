Himachal Pradesh resident kidnaps minor, drives car into Bhakra canal

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 16

Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Dabhota village in Himachal Pradesh, allegedly kidnapped 17-year-old Jatin, a national-level badminton player and Class XII student, from the neighbouring village Rampur near Nalagarh in his car on Saturday evening.

Sukhpal then reportedly drove the car into Bhakra canal near Ropar. While Sukhpal was rescued by passers-by, Jatin is feared to have been drowned in

the canal.

According to Ashok Kumar, a relative of Jatin, Parminder Singh of Bara Basot village and a classmate of Jatin, contacted him on the phone and asked him to come to their village last evening. Parminder then made Jatin sit in Sukhpal’s car.

When his family started searching for Jatin with the help of the police, the car was seen on the bank of the canal near Bunga Sahib. Sukhpal then allegedly accelerated the vehicle and plunged it into the canal.

The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested Sukhpal and registered a case against him under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.