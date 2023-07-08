Himachal units spreading pollution in Punjab: Ex-MP

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, July 7

Areas bordering Himachal Pradesh have been facing pollution due to industries in the neighbouring state, claimed senior SAD leader and former Anandpur Sahib MP Prem Singh Chandumajra here today.

Chandumajra, who was touring the area, said the people living in areas bordering Himachal Pradesh told him that they had been suffering due to pollution emanating from industries set up in the hill state.

The SAD leader said the roads in the Ropar area of Punjab had been damaged badly due to plying of heavy vehicles loaded with material from factories, including cement and pharmaceutical manufacturing units, in Nalagarh and Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh. Many a time these factories had been found polluting the air and rivers in the region, he added.

The former MP said he would also contact the HP Chief Minister in this regard and the party would even take legal course if no remedial steps were taken.