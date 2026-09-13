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Home / Punjab / Hindu-Sikh groups remove 2 structures over alleged illegal encroachments in Faridkot, demand action against illegal deras

Hindu-Sikh groups remove 2 structures over alleged illegal encroachments in Faridkot, demand action against illegal deras

Speakers said protection of government land and public spaces was a shared responsibility of the administration and citizens alike

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:40 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Hindu-Sikh organisations gather in Faridkot against illegal encroachments on Sunday. Tribune photo
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Members of various Hindu-Sikh organisations, social bodies and youth groups gathered at Sri Vishwakarma Gurdwara Sahib on Sunday over the issue of alleged illegal encroachments and unauthorised deras coming up on government land in the city, and later removed two such structures.

The gathering was attended by representatives of the Jal Jeevan Bachao Morcha, Team Gursewak Bhana, All India Kisan Union Ekta Fateh, the Sardar Jaswinder Singh Dhillon Memorial Welfare Society, Master Karta Ram Sewa Society, Misal Satluj and several other organisations, along with a large number of youths.

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Speakers said protection of government land and public spaces was a shared responsibility of the administration and citizens alike, and alleged that some unauthorised deras were involved in complaints of drug sale, power theft and other anti-social activities. They demanded a fair inquiry into these complaints and strict action under law if any encroachment or illegal activity was established.

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Organisers said they had already submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and SSP, Faridkot, last week seeking action, following which notices were issued to some of the alleged illegal deras.

After the gathering, the youths removed a structure built in a street on Talwandi Road and another allegedly encroaching structure located opposite Gurdwara Sri Mai Godri Sahib on Kotkapura Road.

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Youth leaders clarified that their objective was not to target any religion or individual but to raise their voice for the protection of government land and public interest, and appealed to the administration to carry out such action itself through due legal process so that no confrontational situation arises.

Team leaders Gursewak Singh Bhana, Shankar Sharma (Jal Jeevan Bachao Morcha), Sharanjit Singh Sarah (All India Kisan Union Ekta Fateh), Ranpinder Singh Goldy (Misal Satluj) and Maghar Singh, sewadar at Gurdwara Sri Vishwakarma Sahib, said the demand for awareness and legal action against illegal encroachments would continue. They said they wanted the district administration and police to use their powers to investigate every illegal encroachment and act as per law, adding that any resistance or law-and-order issue arising during such action should be handled by the administration through legal means.

The action began with an ardas at Sri Vishwakarma Gurdwara Sahib and concluded with a prayer of thanksgiving at Gurdwara Sri Mai Godri Sahib after the two structures were removed.

Organisers said similar issues concerning government land, public spaces and public interest in Faridkot would continue to be raised in the coming days, and appealed to the administration to ensure effective action against illegal encroachments so that no citizen feels compelled to take the law into their own hands.

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