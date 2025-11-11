Hindus returned from Pak border weren’t part of SGPC jatha: Gargaj  

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Monday said the Hindus returned from the India-Pakistan border were not part of the SGPC jatha that went to Nankana Sahib to celebrate Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

He also expressed ignorance about the authority that asked the Hindus to return from the India-Pakistan border.

Over 1,900 pilgrims, who went to Pakistan to celebrate Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, will return on November 13.

Jathedar Gargaj said there were over 40 Hindus in the SGPC jatha with whom he interacted in Pakistan and found them keenly doing sewa.

He added that the message of Guru Nanak Patshah — “oneness of humanity” — was visible at his birthplace Gurdwara Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib, where Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs were jointly doing sewa.

“During my visit to samadhs of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Naunihal Singh and Kharak Singh in Lahore, I observed restoration work of these places,” he said.

Endorsing relaxation in visa norms, he said frequent visit by Sikhs would enable them to claim about 1.50 lakh acres that were registered under gurdwaras.

He said similarly Sikh devotees from across the border were also keen to visit historic Sikh shrines here.

SGPC head Dhami meets Hindus from J&K

Ahead of a nagar kirtan at Matan in Kashmir from November 15 in connection with the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami held a meeting with a group of Hindu community from Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu.

Addressing them, Dhami said the mentioning of Kashmiri Pandits holds a significant place in Sikh history, as at their request, Guru Sahib proceeded to sacrifice himself for the sake of human rights.

SGPC is observing the martyrdom centenary of the ninth Sikh Guru at the global level, a special nagar kirtan is also being organised from Gurdwara Sahib Matan, Kashmir.

The participation of leaders of the Hindu community and Kashmiri Pandits in this nagar kirtan and the centenary celebrations being held at Anandpur Sahib would be important, he added.