Hired last year to improve results at Muktsar govt schools, tutors yet to receive salaries

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, November 5

A majority of the 510 tutors who had been hired by the Education Department last year to improve the results of government schools in Muktsar district are yet to receive their salaries.

These tutors were hired at Rs 3,000 per month by the school heads on the directions of the then Deputy Commissioner.

A tutor said they were hired in October last and had taught till February this year.

“It has been one year now but we have not yet got a single penny. Initially, we were told that the district administration would provide the salary. Later, we were told that the panchayats would pay the tutors in rural areas and the municipalities in urban areas. That too did not happen,” he added.

He said: “We have met the authorities concerned a number of times but no action has been taken so far. We belong to poor families and appeal to government to take up the issue with the district administration.”

The principal of a Government Senior Secondary School said, “The initiative was good, but it is a fact that a majority of tutors have not yet got salaries. Not even a single tutor hired in any urban school has been paid. Some tutors hired in village schools have also not received any money.”

Sources in the District Education Office said 292 tutors were hired in government primary schools and 220 in upper primary schools of the district.

Muktsar District Education Officer (DEO) Rajiv Chhabra said: “A number of tutors have made rounds of my office to get their salaries. I have brought this matter to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner and sent the lists of these tutors to the district administration.”

“I am hopeful that the tutors who provided their services in the schools located in urban areas will get their salaries from the District Red Cross Society and those provided services in the schools located in villages will get their salaries from the Rural Development Department,” Chhabra added.

In December 2022, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had said that government schools in the state were short of 22,000 teachers against the sanctioned strength. The department had aimed to fill around 15,000 vacant posts by February 15, 2023.

