Historians highlight Sikhs’ role in freedom struggle

New Delhi, January 5
A three-day Sikh History Congress, which got underway today, discussed multiple issues including the need for Sikhs to write and express history of their community.
Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar, the chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), said, “A large part of modern India’s map is due to the Sikhs (who opted for India and not Pakistan)”. The congress is being hosted at the Khalsa College in Delhi University.
“The most important contribution of the Sikhs is their urge to stand up against atrocities,” said Prof Tanwar, adding that Sikhs have suffered the most and listed the agitations launched by the community to free the country from the British. Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) was the chief guest.
