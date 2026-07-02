Historic gurdwara razed in Pak’s Punjab, MEA protests

A decades-old historic gurdwara was demolished by a local businessman in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

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According to an official of the Punjab government, the historic Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Farooqabad, 70 km from Lahore, was recently demolished by a local businessman.

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“The businessman had demolished the gurdwara without obtaining the required no-objection certificate (NOC) from the department concerned,” the official said.

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Punjab Minorities Minister Ramesh Singh Arora visited the gurdwara and announced its immediate restoration.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine.”

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India also called upon the government of Pakistan to “expeditiously investigate” the matter and “bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice”.

Preserve Sikh heritage, Dhami urges Pak govt

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami urged the Pakistan government to preserve the Sikh heritage in the country. He appealed to the Pakistan government and the Evacuee Trust Property Board to conduct an impartial probe into the matter.