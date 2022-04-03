History-sheeter shot, aide injured in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 2

Two bike -borne assailants shot a history-sheeter at the bus stand of Marhi Mustafa village here in a broad daylight on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Harjit Singh, alias Pinta. One of his associates, Gurpreet Singh, who was also injured in the firing incident, was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Baghapurana town.

A message was flashed by the police across the district and nakas were set up to nab the accused, said a senior official.

It is learnt that around 10 criminal cases were registered against Pinta in Faridkot, Moga and other districts of the state.

Earlier, Pinta was reportedly associated with the Devinder Bambiha gang and was currently out on bail.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Baghapurana police station against two unidentified persons.