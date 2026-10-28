Hockey stick error in Asian Champions Trophy selfie point raises eyebrows

A glaring technical error in the hockey-themed selfie-point installed at Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, venue for league matches of the 9th Asian Champions Trophy, has raised questions about the vetting of publicity material for the international tournament. The display depicts a hockey stick striking the ball with its rounded back, an illegal action known as a back-stick foul. Similar inaccuracies have appeared in other promotional designs, prompting questions about whether technical experts were consulted before the material was approved.

“Publicity material for an international-level sporting event should accurately reflect the game. Such details may appear insignificant to a graphic designer, but they are immediately noticeable to anyone who has played hockey,” said Col Jasjit Singh (retd), a former university-level hockey player.

Advertisement

Padma Shri awardee and veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh questioned whether an experienced player or coach had reviewed the design before its approval. He said even basic scrutiny by someone knowledgeable about the sport could have prevented the error.

Advertisement

“Players spend years learning the correct grip, technique and use of the stick. Misrepresenting the sport in an official poster creates an embarrassing impression. A simple review by a player or coach could help avoid such mistakes,” said Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal.

The controversy has also brought the approval process for government publicity material into focus. Sportspersons believe involving experienced players, coaches and technical experts in designing and vetting promotional displays would help prevent such mistakes.

Advertisement

They said official publicity material did more than advertise an event, it also represented the sport, its traditions and the standards expected of the organising institution. In a state with a strong hockey legacy, they added, accuracy in depicting the game was particularly important.