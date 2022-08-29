Punjab diary: Hogging the limelight

Jalandhar: AAP MLA (Jalandhar West) Sheetal Angural seems to enjoy the limelight and is apparently fond of going live on Facebook. While his spat with the DC office staff had gone viral just a month ago, this week he jumped into a matter related to a private hospital. He went live against a doctor after a patient passed away and his kin sought justice. Within a day, the MLA backtracked and entered into a compromise with the said doctor.

Who will call the shots in Congress?

Chandigarh: The Punjab unit of the Congress seems to be heading for a showdown between PCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring from Malwa and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa from Majha. Party insiders suggest that some sort of truce has been worked out among Congress leaders of Majha. Organisational positions apart, all eyes are on who will call the shots, Warring or Bajwa? As the party deals with a series of resignations of its leaders at the national level, it may take a while before things settle down in the state unit.

SHO talk of the town for wrong reasons

Patiala: Shopkeepers heaved a sigh of relief after top officers acted against an SHO “who had been troubling” shop owners ever since his posting almost a month ago. The SHO became the talk of the town as gullible shopkeepers and kiosk owners feared his “routine drive after sunset”. Fond of non-veg, the SHO, along with his driver and gunman, used to order chicken and fish snacks daily. As complaints reached the Police Department, senior officers immediately shifted the erring SHO, restoring the faith of the masses in the police.

Politics, sports a popular combo

Jalandhar: As the state government is set to launch “Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean” on Monday from Jalandhar, the highlight of the event will be Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann playing a volleyball match at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had also played football at Attari, just days ahead of the Assembly poll. Even SAD chief Sukhbir Badal had played football with BSP chief Jasvir Garhi around the elections. Politics and sports indeed seem to be a popular combo!

Making a quick buck, courtesy protest

Ludhiana: As Congress leaders and activists protest outside the Vigilance Bureau office against the arrest of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in sweltering heat, sale of nearby tea and juice vendors has increased manifold. “My sale has almost doubled. I hope this continues for some more days, so that I can make a quick buck,” said a juice shop owner.

Shifting of cable for flyover stuck in red tape

Gurdaspur: Commuters trying to enter or exit Batala city from the Gurdaspur-Amritsar bypass are a harassed lot. The NHAI has declared it a ‘black spot’, a euphemism for dangerous intersections. Social activist Jagjot Sandhu, who tried to take up cudgels on behalf of residents, found bureaucratic wrangling between Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited and the NHAI too hot to handle. A 132 kV overhead cable near the bypass needs to be shifted. For the past two years, numerous letters have been exchanged between the two entities. However, there has been no forward movement. Till the overhead cable is shifted, the proposed flyover cannot be constructed on the bypass. And till that is done, lives and limbs will continue to be lost. Will somebody ask the corporation and the NHAI to wake up?

Railway project shelved, residents upset

Pathankot: For city residents, it has not been a pleasant month at all. First, they had to face the fury of floods. Then came the news that the Railways had stalled the elevation of 3.6-km stretch of narrow gauge railway line due to “technical reasons.” There are six crossings on this stretch and all of these close simultaneously, creating massive traffic snarls. The Railways had offered elevation of the track as a solution. MP Sunny Deol, too, was interested in this solution. Before Deol, former MP Sunil Jakhar had projected this alternative. After years of dilly-dallying, the project has now been finally shelved. Railway officials have failed to fulfil the wishes of the locals by shelving the venture after promising the moon.