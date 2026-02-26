Hola Mohalla colours Anandpur Sahib as holy city readies for lakhs of devotees

Anandpur Sahib is getting decked up on the eve of the annual Hola Mohalla. The holy city appears transformed into a vibrant canvas of faith, tradition and celebration. The sound of kirtan, the rhythmic beat of nagaras, and the clatter of horses’ hooves announce the arrival of one of the biggest religious congregations of the Sikh faith.

The festival formally begins at Kiratpur Sahib on Friday and will shift to Anandpur Sahib from March 2 to 4. Even before the official dates, streams of devotees can be seen walking into the city, many carrying saffron flags, while groups of Nihang Sikhs, dressed in deep blue robes and towering turbans, lend a distinct martial charm to the surroundings.

At the heart of the celebrations stands Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism. The sacred complex is being decked with colourful tents and canopies to welcome pilgrims from across the country and abroad. Volunteers move briskly, laying carpets, arranging water points, and guiding devotees, reflecting the spirit of seva that defines the festival.

Walking through the narrow lanes around the Takht, a visitor is greeted by rows of langars being set up by various religious sects and social organisations. Huge cauldrons bubble with dal and vegetables, while stacks of rotis are prepared round the clock. For pilgrims, the simple meal shared on the ground with strangers becomes a moment of quiet bonding amid the massive gathering.

Adding colour and movement to the city are the Nihang sects and their horses, visible at almost every crossing. Their mock battles, martial displays, and horse riding demonstrations recall the historical roots of Hola Mohalla. It was during these days in 1699 that Guru Gobind Singh created the Khalsa and armed it to stand against tyranny, a legacy that continues to resonate strongly during the festival.

The festive atmosphere has also given a boost to local trade. Shops and roadside vendors have decorated their stalls, offering everything from religious literature to traditional attire. Swords and machetes, displayed prominently near the Takht, attract many buyers.

These weapons, considered symbols of courage and faith, are often purchased as souvenirs, reminding visitors of the martial spirit associated with Hola Mohalla.

Beyond the religious fervour, visitors are also drawn to the city’s cultural landmarks. The iconic Virasat-e-Khalsa memorial is expected to be a major attraction for pilgrims keen to understand the rich history and philosophy of Sikhism through its modern galleries and exhibits.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. According to officials, around 4,500 police personnel will be deployed in and around Anandpur Sahib to manage traffic, maintain law and order, and assist devotees. Special traffic diversions, medical camps, and control rooms have been set up to handle the huge influx of people.

With all hotels in Anandpur Sahib booked to capacity well in advance, many visitors have opted to stay in nearby towns or in temporary accommodations arranged by religious bodies. Yet, for most pilgrims, comfort takes a back seat to the spiritual joy of being part of the mela.

As night falls and the city glows under strings of lights, a visitor cannot help but feel the unique blend of devotion, history, and celebration that defines Hola Mohalla. During the Hola Mohalla, Anandpur Sahib becomes not just a holy city, but a living, breathing expression of Sikh heritage and collective faith.