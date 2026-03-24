Hold autopsy outside state, mother urges HC

Just about two days after Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa consumed poison, his mother moved the High Court seeking directions to the state to ensure that the post-mortem was conducted by a medical board outside Punjab in a fair, impartial and transparent manner.

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In her petition, Bhag Kaur submitted that it should preferably be conducted in Chandigarh at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, GMCH- 32, GMCH-16, or at Rohtak PGI. It could also be conducted at Bathinda AIIMS. Directions were also sought for preservation of all evidence, including videography of the post-mortem examination.

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The plea alleged on the petitioner's behalf that former Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, along with his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and other associates, summoned the petitioner's son to his residence on March 13 to "rebuke, threaten and admonish" him as he was "unable to give illegal and undue favours… in awarding illegal, unjust tenders/contracts to them against the law."

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It was further alleged that Randhawa was subjected to physical assault. "He was mercilessly physically beaten up at the residence of the minister, humiliated, tortured and threatened that his family, including minor children, will be eliminated by gangsters," the plea alleged.

The petition added that the Minister openly declared that he had ordered gangsters to complete the elimination task.The petitioner added her son was continuously threatened with fatal consequences and was told that "hired criminals were tracking his movements and those of his family with a view to causing him bodily harm or worse".

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It was added that Randhawa forwarded various representations to the department manager, deputy commissioner and the President. He eventually could not withstand the torture and committed suicide "which was the direct result of the duress and harassment," it was further alleged.