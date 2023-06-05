Hold protest in Delhi over state’s rights: Partap Singh Bajwa to CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday exhorted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hold a demonstration in Delhi against the BJP-led Union Government to protect the economic rights of the cash-strapped state.

Bajwa said the CM along with other Aam Aadmi Party leaders in April had staged a dharna in Delhi outside the CBI office against the questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the probe agency in the liquor policy case.

“If CM Bhagwant Mann could sit on a dharna after a top investigation agency performed its duty to question someone, why cannot he organise a protest now to safeguard the rights of the state? Mann must call an all-party meeting,” Bajwa said.

He said the ‘fund-starved’ Punjab had lately received major financial setbacks from the Centre and some of these were the results of the AAP government’s own policies. The Centre had reduced the borrowing limit by Rs 18,000 crore - from Rs 39,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore - after the state government switched back to the old pension scheme.