Holiday in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, May 8
The government has declared a local holiday on May 10 in government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions in the wake of the bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. The holiday was declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881.
Polling for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha (reserved) seat will take place on Wednesday from 8 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on May 13. Any employee, who is a voter in Jalandhar and works in the state offices can apply for a special leave to vote.
