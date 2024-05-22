Home guard found dead in Ferozepur jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, May 21

A Home Guard jawan deputed in Ferozepur Central Jail died under mysterious circumstances during duty hours yesterday night. As per information, the jail staff on duty heard a sudden burst of fire during midnight at around 1.45 am. When checked, the jail staff found the body of the deceased home guard, identified as Balbir Singh (53).

