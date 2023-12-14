Home guards block Chandigarh-Ropar road

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 13

A large number of home guards, retired as well as those on duty, sat on a dharna at Solakhian toll plaza, blocking the Ropar-Chandigarh national highway and demanding pensions on a par with regular employees and extension of benefits of the sixth pay commission. They said that the home guards risk their lives on duty, so the government should not ignore their interests.

As the protesters reached the toll plaza around 10 am and blocked the road, the police diverted traffic towards Morinda and Chamkaur Sahib, which led to long traffic jams, resulting in harassment to thousands of commuters.

A bus passenger, Gaurav who was going to Chandigarh from Himachal Pradesh in a bus, said that it took him more than one hour to pass through the traffic jam.

Retired home guards have been sitting on a dharna since July 10, 2018, demanding pension and other benefits, at the toll plaza even as nine of their former colleagues have already died.

The protesters said that the government had failed to accept their demands even as frequent assurances were given to them by several leaders on different occasions.

They said now they would continue sitting on the road and block the traffic for indefinite period till their demands were met.

