Home Guards jawan found dead in jail

Barnala, January 16
A Punjab Home Guards jawan died under mysterious circumstances in the Barnala jail while he was on duty on Monday.
The police have started investigations. DSP Satbir Singh Bains said Bikkar Singh (57) was posted at the jail tower.
After hearing gunshots, when other guards reached the tower, his body was lying in a pool of blood. “He suffered a bullet injury in the chest and died on spot. We are now investigatingthe matter,” said the DSP.
