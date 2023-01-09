Home Ministry designates Canada-based Aarshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla as ‘individual terrorist’ under UAPA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued a notification designating Canada-based Aarshdeep Singh Gill as ‘individual terrorist’ under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act – UAP for his alleged involvement in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab.

The MHA in the notification alleged that Ludhiana-born Gill alias Arsh Dala, who is currently based in Canada, is involved in the cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons on a large scale. He is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and runs terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist, it added.

Gill is the fifth individual to be designated as a terrorist within a week, as the total number of such individuals has gone up to 53. All these terrorists are based in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

Gill is an accused in various cases registered and investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), including targeted killing, extorting money for terror funding, attempt to murder, disturbing communal harmony and unleashing terror in the minds of the people in Punjab.

“The central government believes that Gill is involved in terrorism and hence designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Act,” the notification read.