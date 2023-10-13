Home Secy, Punjab DGP appear in High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

A day after the High Court summoned the DGP and other senior functionaries following the failure of official witnesses to appear before the trial courts in drug cases, Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul today asserted that the situation remained unchanged despite repeated assurances.

“This court does not in any manner intend to bring down the morale of the police. However, the continuous absence of police officials/prosecution witnesses under the NDPS Act does give rise to a genuine apprehension qua some of them possibly having an unholy nexus with the drug mafia, which needs to be curbed with a heavy hand without any further delay, failing which the situation could worsen beyond repair,” Justice Kaul asserted.

State told to file affidavit HC asks the state to file affidavit for non-appearance of witnesses in NDPS cases

Calling for an affidavit by the Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, on corrective measures proposed to be taken immediately to address the issue, Justice Kaul added it was evident that the assurances had been in vain.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, Gurkirat Singh, DGP Gaurav Yadav and Muktsar SSP BS Meena appeared before the court.

Justice Kaul asserted the purpose for asking them to appear was not to get data or statistics on the number of cases registered under the NDPS Act or the quantity of narcotics recovered. They were directed to appear to address a larger issue –– the continuous non-appearance of police officials cited as prosecution witnesses in drug cases for getting themselves examined following which the trials had come to a virtual standstill across the State.

Justice Kaul asserted the accused, approaching the court for bail following long incarceration due to non-appearance of official witnesses, had become a regular feature.