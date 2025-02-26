Homeguard jawan dies

A Homeguard jawan, Kamaljit Singh, posted at the District Administrative Complex in Hoshiarpur, has died from a gunshot wound from his own service rifle. According to his son, Gurpreet Singh, Kamaljit was on duty at 7.15 am when the incident occurred.

Another employee, who had stepped away to use the bathroom, heard the gunshot and rushed back to find Kamaljit lying dead, covered in blood. Gurpreet noted his father had been ill for some time. The police are currently investigating the incident.