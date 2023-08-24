Homemaker’s contribution no less than that of skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 24

The contribution of a homemaker to the intricate fabric of daily life is immeasurable and deserves profound acknowledgment. In no way can it be equated to an unskilled labourer, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted, while enhancing compensation on account of a homemaker’s death in an accident.

The ruling came in a case where Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had assessed the homemaker’s income as that of an unskilled labourer. But Justice Sanjay Vashisth of the high court made it clear that the homemaker’s contribution was no less than that of a skilled worker.

Justice Vashisth asserted a homemaker shouldered a myriad of responsibilities that encompassed a diverse range of tasks. From managing household chores to nurturing relationships and maintaining a harmonious living environment, their role was ceaseless and demanding. Operating tirelessly around the clock, a homemaker's dedication was undeniable.

Justice Vashisth added the homemaker affection and dedication towards her family transforms a house into a home. It was rightly said that a house without a woman was a body without a soul.

Considering the issue in economic terms, Justice Vashisth referred to the SBI’s latest “Ecowrap report” released in March. It said total contribution of unpaid women to the economy was around Rs 22.7 lakh crore. In rural, it was Rs 14.7 lakh crore and Rs 8 lakh crore in urban. It was almost 7.5 per cent of India’s GDP.

Justice Vashisth added the court was of the view that contribution of a homemaker was “no less profound than the contribution of a skilled worker” and was, thus, assesses as per the minimum wages of a skilled worker prevalent at the time of her death.

The Bench during the course of hearing was told that the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, after going through the record, appreciating the evidences, examining the witnesses and hearing the arguments of both the sides, had granted the compensation of Rs 12,39,424 along with interest at 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of the petition’s filing till its realisation.

The counsel for her kin contended that the whole family was dependent on the homemaker. The Tribunal erred in assessing her income as that of an unskilled labourer “as in no way income of a homemaker who performs multifarious tasks can be equated to an unskilled worker”.

“Keeping in view the aim of this beneficial legislation of providing relief to the victims or their families, the total compensation payable to the appellants-claimants is Rs. 15,39,808 along with interest at 7.5 per cent per annum…,” Justice Vashisth concluded.