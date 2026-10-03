DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Homi Bhabha cancer hospital in Punjab introduces cashless cancer treatment through health insurance

Homi Bhabha cancer hospital in Punjab introduces cashless cancer treatment through health insurance

10,000 beneficiaries availed cashless treatment under government healthcare schemes in 2025-26

article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 10:06 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
"Following the required insurance approval, the admissible hospital bills will now be settled directly by the insurance provider," said Dr Ashish Gulia, Director.
Advertisement

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC), Punjab, has introduced cashless treatment through public and private health insurance companies at its New Chandigarh and Sangrur campuses to make cancer treatment more accessible and hassle-free.

A unit of the Tata Memorial Centre under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, HBCH&RC earlier offered cashless treatment primarily to beneficiaries covered under 15 government healthcare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

Advertisement

Around 10,000 beneficiaries availed cashless treatment through government healthcare schemes at the New Chandigarh and Sangrur campuses during the financial year 2025-26.

Advertisement

“With the new facility, patients covered under private health insurance policies can also avail cashless cancer treatment and related diagnostic services through empanelled insurers, subject to the terms of their respective policies. Following the required insurance approval, the admissible hospital bills will now be settled directly by the insurance provider," said Dr Ashish Gulia, Director, HBCH&RC Punjab.

"Earlier, patients had to provide documents and bills to insurers to claim reimbursement, making the process time-consuming,” he added.

Advertisement

Dr Gulia said Sangrur had become the first public-sector hospital in rural Punjab to offer this facility through health insurance.

“Cashless insurance services, along with our digital payment initiatives, are designed to reduce waiting and financial inconvenience for patients and their attendants," he said.

The hospital has also introduced a QR code-based Smart Card top-up facility. Patients can scan the QR code on their Smart Card, enter the desired amount and make payment through UPI, eliminating the need to stand in queues for recharging the card.

In another initiative, the hospital has launched its first dedicated Direct Donation Link and QR Code, enabling donors to contribute towards strengthening cancer care and patient services from anywhere.

"Donors will also receive donation receipts for claiming applicable income-tax exemptions as per prevailing rules," Gulia said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts