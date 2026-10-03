Homi Bhabha cancer hospital in Punjab introduces cashless cancer treatment through health insurance

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC), Punjab, has introduced cashless treatment through public and private health insurance companies at its New Chandigarh and Sangrur campuses to make cancer treatment more accessible and hassle-free.

A unit of the Tata Memorial Centre under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, HBCH&RC earlier offered cashless treatment primarily to beneficiaries covered under 15 government healthcare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

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Around 10,000 beneficiaries availed cashless treatment through government healthcare schemes at the New Chandigarh and Sangrur campuses during the financial year 2025-26.

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“With the new facility, patients covered under private health insurance policies can also avail cashless cancer treatment and related diagnostic services through empanelled insurers, subject to the terms of their respective policies. Following the required insurance approval, the admissible hospital bills will now be settled directly by the insurance provider," said Dr Ashish Gulia, Director, HBCH&RC Punjab.

"Earlier, patients had to provide documents and bills to insurers to claim reimbursement, making the process time-consuming,” he added.

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Dr Gulia said Sangrur had become the first public-sector hospital in rural Punjab to offer this facility through health insurance.

“Cashless insurance services, along with our digital payment initiatives, are designed to reduce waiting and financial inconvenience for patients and their attendants," he said.

The hospital has also introduced a QR code-based Smart Card top-up facility. Patients can scan the QR code on their Smart Card, enter the desired amount and make payment through UPI, eliminating the need to stand in queues for recharging the card.

In another initiative, the hospital has launched its first dedicated Direct Donation Link and QR Code, enabling donors to contribute towards strengthening cancer care and patient services from anywhere.

"Donors will also receive donation receipts for claiming applicable income-tax exemptions as per prevailing rules," Gulia said.