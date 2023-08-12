Honour killing: Man held for daughter's murder in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 11

The police have arrested Dalbir Singh, who had killed his 16-year-old daughter, allegedly for the sake of honour at Muchhal village.

The accused had dragged her body while tying with his bike at Muchhal village on Thursday.

Dalbir Singh

The girl had been missing for the last two days. As she came back home yesterday, Dalbir allegedly thrashed her and stabbed her with a sharp-edged weapon leading to her death. A video clipping of the incident had also gone viral.

DSP Kuldeep Singh said the accused dumped the body on the railway track giving an impression that she was mowed down by the train.

A murder case had been registered against Dalbir, said the DSP, adding that he was produced in the court, which sent him to one-day police remand.

The deceased’s mother also testified that her daughter was missing for the last two days and when she appeared all of a sudden, her husband got angry and killed her for the sake of honour.