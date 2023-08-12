Honour killing: Man held for daughter's murder in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, August 11
The police have arrested Dalbir Singh, who had killed his 16-year-old daughter, allegedly for the sake of honour at Muchhal village.
The accused had dragged her body while tying with his bike at Muchhal village on Thursday.
The girl had been missing for the last two days. As she came back home yesterday, Dalbir allegedly thrashed her and stabbed her with a sharp-edged weapon leading to her death. A video clipping of the incident had also gone viral.
DSP Kuldeep Singh said the accused dumped the body on the railway track giving an impression that she was mowed down by the train.
A murder case had been registered against Dalbir, said the DSP, adding that he was produced in the court, which sent him to one-day police remand.
The deceased’s mother also testified that her daughter was missing for the last two days and when she appeared all of a sudden, her husband got angry and killed her for the sake of honour.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...