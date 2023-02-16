Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 16

A horrible video of a car accident from Punjab’s Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway has gone viral on social media. The video shows the car crash into the divider while the driver was reportedly trying to perform stunts.

Drive safe guys: Live road accident video on Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway, Swift car crashed into divider while doing stunt on the road. pic.twitter.com/MYs7hjijol — Tarun  🇮🇳 (@dreamthatworks) February 16, 2023

This caused him to lose control over the car, and the hatchback swayed dangerously on the road. Seconds later, the car's tyre exploded on the highway which caused the vehicle to wobble. The driver of the vehicle was unable to bring it under control, eventually crashing into the guard rail on the side. The car overturned and pieces of the vehicle can be seen flying away.

The driver of the car can be seen dragging himself out at the end of the video. Also a man came to help him. The car reportedly crashed near Kahma.

