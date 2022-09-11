Hoshiarpur: Accusing SHO of harassment, ASI dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 10

Accusing SHO Tanda Onkar Singh Brar of harassment, an ASI of Hariana police station in Hoshiarpur district died by suicide by shooting himself at the police station around 10 am on Saturday.

ASI Satish Kumar wrote a suicide note and even made a video before taking the extreme step. He held police station Tanda in-charge Onkar Singh Brar responsible for his death.

In the clip, the ASI is seen narrating the issue that forced him to take the extreme step. He said he was on duty on September 8 and was stationed at the Hariana police station. He said Inspector Onkar Singh Brar came to the police station and called him. When he went to see him, he asked him a few things. The ASI said he asked several other unnecessary questions, too, which had nothing to do with him.

He said the Tanda SHO abused him and humiliated him. After this, the Tanda SHO wrote a report against him. In the video, ASI Satish said the next day, he informed the Hariana police station SHO about this, who also condemned the behaviour of the Tanda SHO. ASI Satish said after being fed up of this humiliation, he ended his life.

A suicide note was recovered, in which he held Inspector Onkar Singh responsible for his death. Senior police officers reached Hariana police station and an investigation was on. Talking to The Tribune over the phone, Brar denied the charges and said he had gone to the Hariana police station for official work on September 8. After questioning Satish on some matter, he filed a report by registering a DDR against him, he said, claiming he took action as per rules and didn’t misbehave with anyone.