Hoshiarpur: Congress ex-minister Sunder Sham Arora’s lockers freezed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday disclosed details of its November 2-3 searches at 14 locations in Punjab and Chandigarh linked to former minister Sunder Sham Arora, his son Parteek Arora and their business associates, revealing alleged irregularities in the transfer of a Mohali industrial plot and financial transactions worth crores.

The agency, in a social media post, wrote that it seized documents, mobile phones and digital devices and froze bank lockers.

Arora, meanwhile, denied involvement in the alleged irregularities, saying he had already submitted detailed replies to the ED. The agency said the searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.