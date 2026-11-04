Hoshiarpur: ED search op at ex-minister’s residence ends

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday concluded its search operation at the residence of former Punjab Cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora after nearly 40 hours.

Speaking to mediapersons, Arora claimed the ED team had neither found any fresh incriminating material nor seized any new documents or records from his residence.

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He said the officials had examined documents and records pertaining to earlier raids and investigations conducted by the Vigilance and the Income Tax Department at his residence.

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Tight security arrangements were in place outside the premises during the search operation. No outsiders were allowed to enter the premises. The operation was linked to allegations involving an offer of a Rs 1-crore bribe to a Vigilance Bureau official and the acquisition of assets disproportionate to known sources of income.