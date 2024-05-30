'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally

Hoshiarpur, May 30
Time has come for a full majority government at the Centre after decades to score a hat-trick, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday and invoked Guru Ravidas to say that he was the inspiration for working towards the welfare of the poor.
Modi was addressing an election rally in Hoshiarpur district on the last day of campaign ahead of the Phase 7 Lok Sabha elections on June 1.
Noting that it his last public meeting of this election, he said Hoshiarpur is called 'Chotti Kashi' and is Guru Ravi Das' 'tapobhoomi. "Varanasi, from where I am MP, Guru Ravidas was born there. Therefore, in this pious land of Hoshiarpur, closing of the poll campaign, for me is a matter of pride," he said.
“I have visited the entire country…people have decided to elect Modi sarkar for the third time. Today the country has new hopes and dreams…” said the PM.
Modi said the country's development in 10 years is unprecedented. “Every Indian aligned with Viksit Bharat dream and giving us blessings,” he added.
The PM said that work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's third term has been completed. “Welfare of poor is my government's top priority and a big inspiration in this is Guru Ravidas”, he said.
Modi said that his wish is for Adampur airport in Jalandhar district to be named after Guru Ravidas.
Targeting the Congress, he said the party has done double PhD in corruption.
"Congress and INDIA bloc sought proof of surgical strike, but they never cared about army and emptied government exchequer," said Modi.
Targeting the AAP government in Punjab, the PM said they have destroyed industry and farming in the state.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. — with PTI
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army, police clash in J-K’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked
A group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territ...
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner