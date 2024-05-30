'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, May 30

Time has come for a full majority government at the Centre after decades to score a hat-trick, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday and invoked Guru Ravidas to say that he was the inspiration for working towards the welfare of the poor.

Modi was addressing an election rally in Hoshiarpur district on the last day of campaign ahead of the Phase 7 Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

Noting that it his last public meeting of this election, he said Hoshiarpur is called 'Chotti Kashi' and is Guru Ravi Das' 'tapobhoomi. "Varanasi, from where I am MP, Guru Ravidas was born there. Therefore, in this pious land of Hoshiarpur, closing of the poll campaign, for me is a matter of pride," he said.

“I have visited the entire country…people have decided to elect Modi sarkar for the third time. Today the country has new hopes and dreams…” said the PM.

Modi said the country's development in 10 years is unprecedented. “Every Indian aligned with Viksit Bharat dream and giving us blessings,” he added.

The PM said that work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's third term has been completed. “Welfare of poor is my government's top priority and a big inspiration in this is Guru Ravidas”, he said.

Modi said that his wish is for Adampur airport in Jalandhar district to be named after Guru Ravidas.

Targeting the Congress, he said the party has done double PhD in corruption.

"Congress and INDIA bloc sought proof of surgical strike, but they never cared about army and emptied government exchequer," said Modi.

Targeting the AAP government in Punjab, the PM said they have destroyed industry and farming in the state.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. — with PTI

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur #Narendra Modi