Hoshiarpur school headmaster held for raping 12-year-old student

The headmaster of a government middle school at Arniyala Shahpur village in the Hariana police station area has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old Class VII student.

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The suspect has been identified as Anuj Vasudev, the headmaster and a science teacher at the school.

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In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father stated that the girl had been reluctant to go to the school for the past few days. When he asked her the reason, she allegedly told him that the headmaster had been harassing her and had subjected her to inappropriate physical contact. She also alleged that he had threatened her with expulsion from the school if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

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The complainant further stated that on August 11, after school, the suspect had allegedly taken his daughter in a Santro car on the pretext of dropping her home. He allegedly stopped the vehicle near a cremation ground in a secluded place and allegedly raped her. The victim alleged that the suspect had forced a tablet into her mouth before the incident.

A case was registered under Section 65(2) of the BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act on August 27.

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SHO Gurbachan Singh said the police were investigating all aspects of the case, including the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.