Hoshiarpur worst hit with 698 dengue cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Though the dengue wave has started flattening in the state, the threat is not over yet as October is considered a crucial month for the vector-borne disease. In the last 17 days, the state has reported around 1,500 cases, a clear indication of decline in the number of cases.

As per the latest dengue bulletin, the state has reported around 6,000 cases and three deaths so far this year. On September 20, the number of cases was around 4,500. On Saturday, 530 samples were taken, of which 119 were found positive.

According to experts, the real challenge lies in the next 25 days when the state might hit its peak. Besides, 23 samples were also found to be positive for chikungunya on Saturday which took the total number of chikungunya cases to 792.

In district-wise breakup of cases, Hoshiarpur tops the chart with 698 cases, followed by SAS Nagar with 572 cases, Kapurthala with 548, Bathinda at 477, Amritsar at 391 and Patiala with 387 cases.

Continuing the special campaign “Har Shukarvaar, Dengue Te Vaar” to protect the people from the disease, the government’s health teams are conducting door-to-door checking and are issuing challans to the regular violators. So far, more than 8,000 challans have been issued to the people on whose premises dengue larvae were found.

