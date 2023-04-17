Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab; Bathinda sizzles at 41.6 degrees C

Chandigarh, April 17
Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the maximum temperature settling above 40 degrees in most parts of the two states.
In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.
Sirsa recorded a high of 41.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 40.6 degrees, Rohtak 40.5 degrees, Narnaul 40 degrees and Bhiwani 39.2 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius.
The mercury settled at 39.9 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and at 40.2 degrees in Ludhiana.
Patiala recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature in Pathankot settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius.
Notably, over the past few days, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering above normal limits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report
Sources say police are awaiting a detailed report of autopsy
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’
The action comes after the three SIT reports are opened on R...
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’
After committing crime, the accused had thrown rifle and sev...
WTO panel rules against India’s import duties on certain ICT products in dispute with Japan, EU
EU had challenged introduction of import duties by India on ...
College girl returning from exam shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested
Roshni, a second-year BA student, was returning home after e...