Hours later, credit war erupts among political parties in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

Hours after PM Narendra Modi announced to name Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, a credit war has erupted among political parties.

CM Bhagwant Mann said the decision was a result of strenuous efforts of the state government. He said, “It’s a dream come true. The government was making concerted efforts in this regard.”

Mann said he had held a detailed meeting with Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to reach a consensus on the naming of the airport.

Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh said his government had been pursuing the matter with the Centre since 2017. He said it was a long-pending demand of Punjabis that the airport must be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said he had written to PM Modi in 2019 to rename the airport as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Airport and had raised the matter in Parliament.

BJP leader Rana Gurmit Sodhi said the BJP was committed to protecting the interests of Punjabis.

